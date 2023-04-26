Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food

Police believe Randall Cooke, 59, was killed in a "horrific crime of passion" in Holiday, Florida

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 11:21 AM
randall cooke
Victim Randall Cooke. Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has been charged with killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver who delivered food to his home.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that the male delivery driver was killed after arriving at the home of Oscar Solis, 30, in Holiday, Florida on April 19 shortly before 7 p.m. local time.

"Solis then attempted to rob the victim and ultimately killed him," the statement added. "No other individuals were at Solis's home at the time of the murder. The victim and Solis did not know each other."

The victim's remains were later found at Solis' home in trash bags and a cooler, which also contained a receipt with Solis' name on it, according to a police affidavit, per NBC News.

Speaking in a news conference Tuesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the victim's wife texted him at 6:43 p.m. local time on April 19 and he replied to say he was making his last delivery and would be home soon. She then contacted him at 7:13 p.m. and didn't receive a response.

randall cooke
Victim Randall Cooke, who worked for Uber Eats and DoorDash. Pasco Sheriff's Office

Later that night, the victim's wife reported him missing and the sheriff's office sent out a patrol before transferring the case to their missing persons unit. The unit contacted Uber Eats, who provided the victim's last known GPS coordinates, which were at Solis' house on Moog Rd.

Nocco said detectives went to the property but no one answered the door. On Friday, detectives returned and were able to make contact with Solis' roommate, who provided footage of the outside of their home on April 19. In the footage, Nocco said the victim is seen walking to the house to deliver food and then the video "cuts out."

On the following day, Solis was allegedly seen carrying trash bags with another individual to the side of the house, added Nocco. When detectives went through the bags they discovered human remains.

Nocco also said the victim's wedding ring and car keys were found inside the house, while his car was found around a third of a mile away.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This is a gruesome case," Nocco told reporters at the news conference. "This was absolutely a horrific crime of passion. This was demonic. This individual, what he did was demonic."

"At the same time, we couldn't answer the question of why?" he added. "What's the relationship? There doesn't appear to be any relationship. All it appears is that there was a gentleman working, doing his last delivery of the night, and this person killed him for no reason and took him away from his family."

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced on Twitter that Solis had been arrested on charges of homicide committed during a robbery. He has also been charged with failure to register as a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Speaking at the news conference, Nocco stated that Solis was released from an Indiana prison in January on parole after serving four years for assault and burglary. He added that he moved to the Florida home about three months ago and has links to the notorious MS-13 gang.

The victim's identity was later revealed as Randall Cooke, 59. Speaking to Fox 35 Orlando on Tuesday, Cooke's step-daughter Brittany Dzoba said her step-dad had moved to Pasco County with her mom to enjoy retirement and he was working for Uber Eats to support the couple's dream of beach living.

"I love my mom to death and I hate to see her like this," an emotional Dzoba told the outlet. "I just want her to be happy don't want her to be alone. Just knowing that she has to come home every day to her husband not there. They shared so many amazing memories together."

Related Articles
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'
Raul Alexander Cuevas, Michelle Elena Luna
Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Glenda Terwilliger; Constance Terwilliger; Michael Terwilliger; Kiarra Terwilliger
Child's Video Call Led Police to Fla. Home Where Dad Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Daughter, 3 Others
Chase and Gail Stanfield, Gila County couple was murdered by 19-year-old son Hunter
An Arizona Couple Was Found Shot to Death in Their Home. 5 Months Later, Their Son Was Charged with Murder
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Arrested: Tamorian Moore, Black male, 23-years-old
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Claiming 'Lucifer' Killed His 81-Year-Old Neighbor 
Michael Bradley Cox
Dismembered Remains of N.C. Man Who Vanished Over a Month Ago Found in Barrel of Concrete
Gary Levin
Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says
Visalia, CaliforniaJan. 17, 2023Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux holds a press conference in Vasalia, California on Jan. 17, 2023 regarding the shooting of six people in Goshen, CA. A poster of the victims of the Goshen homicides is displayed at the press conference. Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California over the MLK holiday weekend. Tulare County sheriff deputies stand guard outside the property on Harvest Ave., blocked off with yellow tape, in Goshen on Jan. 17, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby
Florida Murder-Sucide
3 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Grandmother Discovers Grandson in Florida Home
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Man Wanted for Torturing Woman Killed 2 Men During Manhunt, Then Fatally Shot Himself: Police
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
Florida Mom Shot to Death, Betsy Robles
Florida Mom Was Shot to Death Next to 2 Kids While They Slept, Suspect at Large