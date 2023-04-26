Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food

A Florida man has been charged with killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver who delivered food to his home.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that the male delivery driver was killed after arriving at the home of Oscar Solis, 30, in Holiday, Florida on April 19 shortly before 7 p.m. local time.

"Solis then attempted to rob the victim and ultimately killed him," the statement added. "No other individuals were at Solis's home at the time of the murder. The victim and Solis did not know each other."

The victim's remains were later found at Solis' home in trash bags and a cooler, which also contained a receipt with Solis' name on it, according to a police affidavit, per NBC News.

Speaking in a news conference Tuesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the victim's wife texted him at 6:43 p.m. local time on April 19 and he replied to say he was making his last delivery and would be home soon. She then contacted him at 7:13 p.m. and didn't receive a response.

Victim Randall Cooke, who worked for Uber Eats and DoorDash. Pasco Sheriff's Office

Later that night, the victim's wife reported him missing and the sheriff's office sent out a patrol before transferring the case to their missing persons unit. The unit contacted Uber Eats, who provided the victim's last known GPS coordinates, which were at Solis' house on Moog Rd.

Nocco said detectives went to the property but no one answered the door. On Friday, detectives returned and were able to make contact with Solis' roommate, who provided footage of the outside of their home on April 19. In the footage, Nocco said the victim is seen walking to the house to deliver food and then the video "cuts out."

On the following day, Solis was allegedly seen carrying trash bags with another individual to the side of the house, added Nocco. When detectives went through the bags they discovered human remains.

Nocco also said the victim's wedding ring and car keys were found inside the house, while his car was found around a third of a mile away.

"This is a gruesome case," Nocco told reporters at the news conference. "This was absolutely a horrific crime of passion. This was demonic. This individual, what he did was demonic."

"At the same time, we couldn't answer the question of why?" he added. "What's the relationship? There doesn't appear to be any relationship. All it appears is that there was a gentleman working, doing his last delivery of the night, and this person killed him for no reason and took him away from his family."

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced on Twitter that Solis had been arrested on charges of homicide committed during a robbery. He has also been charged with failure to register as a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Speaking at the news conference, Nocco stated that Solis was released from an Indiana prison in January on parole after serving four years for assault and burglary. He added that he moved to the Florida home about three months ago and has links to the notorious MS-13 gang.

The victim's identity was later revealed as Randall Cooke, 59. Speaking to Fox 35 Orlando on Tuesday, Cooke's step-daughter Brittany Dzoba said her step-dad had moved to Pasco County with her mom to enjoy retirement and he was working for Uber Eats to support the couple's dream of beach living.

"I love my mom to death and I hate to see her like this," an emotional Dzoba told the outlet. "I just want her to be happy don't want her to be alone. Just knowing that she has to come home every day to her husband not there. They shared so many amazing memories together."