Christina Spicuzza was shot in the head and her body dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville

Dashcam Footage Shows Uber Driver Pleaded for Her Life Before Being Killed

A Pennsylvania Uber driver pleaded for her life before she was killed during an alleged robbery, according to footage captured by her dashcam.

Calvin Crew, 22, is charged with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christina Spicuzza.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Crew allegedly used his girlfriend's phone on Feb. 10 to order the Uber and then once inside pulled a gun on Spicuzza and told her to keep driving.

"Crew then places the firearm at the back of Spicuzza's head, with the firearm being in his right hand," according to a transcript of the dashcam video. "Spicuzza reaches up with her right hand and touches the gun. Spicuzza then says, 'you've got to be joking.'"

"Come on, I have a family," Spicuzza said.

"I got a family too, now drive," Crew responded. "Complete the trip."

"I'm begging you, I have four kids," she said, then asked him to put the gun down.

"Please take that off of me," she said.

Calvin Crew Calvin Crew | Credit: Allegheny County Jail

Crew reached forward and grabbed her cell phone off the dashboard and then grabbed the dash camera before the video ends, the complaint states.

Spicuzza's body was found on Feb. 12 in a wooded area in Monroeville, the day after she failed to return home and was reported missing.

She was shot once in the head and discovered lying face down with her COVID face mask still on.

Spicuzza's dark gray Nissan Sentra was discovered in Pitcairn on the same day her body was found.

Police found her dashcam camera on Feb. 16 near where Crew allegedly asked to be dropped off.

Crew told police that he took an UBER from a woman who picked him up in a dark gray car and was dropped off at a location where he could retrieve his mail. He allegedly told detectives he returned home by bus.

Police said Crew was not seen on any surveillance cameras in that area.

He was taken into custody on Feb. 17 and is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail. It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.