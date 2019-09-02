Uber Driver Is Charged With Kidnapping Missing Penn. Toddler, Sparking Amber Alert

Image zoom Nalani Johnson Penn Hills Police

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert. The toddler remains missing.

Sharena Nancy, 25, is in Allegheny County Jail facing charges of kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child in connection with the alleged abduction of Nalani Johnson.

Nancy is accused of speeding off with the toddler on Saturday evening near Pittsburgh after she dropped off the child’s father, Paul Johnson.

She was arrested a few hours later, but the child was not with her.

Police say officers were alerted to the alleged abduction after Nalani’s father contacted police around 5 p.m. Saturday, claiming that his daughter was kidnapped by Nancy, who fled in a black Yaris SUV.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE, Nalani’s father alleged that he was in a car driven by Nancy with his daughter and a friend when they stopped at an intersection to get out. He told police that when he stepped out of the vehicle, Nancy drove off with his daughter.

Image zoom Sharena Nancy

He alleged he attempted to reach Nancy on the phone but she never picked up.

Police said Nancy was apprehended in nearby Monroeville around 8 p.m. Saturday.

During an interview with police, she alleged Nalani’s father asked her to take his daughter to an “unnamed individual” who bought her for $10,000, WTAE reports.

The #FBI Child Abduction Response Deployment or CARD team is on the ground in Pittsburgh to help in the search for 2 year old Nalani Johnson. Anyone with information should call the tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Read more about the CARD team here: https://t.co/EXhpNMqCXP pic.twitter.com/AUWnbVDGJd — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 2, 2019

Nancy allegedly claimed she dropped off the child with a person driving a silver SUV and out-of-state plates.

Police have not tracked down or found any evidence pertaining to the SUV, according to the complaint.

Nancy’s husband, Raihan Uddin, told KDKA that he spoke to Nancy, who he said was working as a rideshare driver Saturday, around the time of the abduction and she never mentioned the child.

“She has me on the dashboard, so I mean I saw the car – the whole thing. She called the video off, but I still could hear her,” he said.

Uddin said he spoke to his wife again after her arrest and she denied having anything to do with the child’s disappearance.

“I don’t know if she did or if she didn’t,” he said. “One part of me believes that she can. Another part is like – nothing’s been found. It has to be solved and you can’t make conclusions.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.