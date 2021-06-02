Joseph Schelstraete, 38, "was just out trying to make a dollar," Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. said in press conference

Uber Driver and Father of 3 Dies After He Was Shot in the Head During Attempted Carjacking

A father of three has died after he was shot in the head while working as an Uber driver in Cicero, Illinois, according to his family and authorities.

The violent incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday when Joseph Schelstraete, 38, was picking up a fare near 23rd Street and 55th Avenue in the Chicago suburb, the Cicero Police Department said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police said Schelstraete was in his blue Ford Focus when four suspects approached his car and attempted to carjack him.

One of the suspects shot Schelstraete in the head during the confrontation, according to police, before fleeing the scene with the three other assailants.

Schelstraete was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday morning, his family told CBS 2.

"There's many senseless factors of this tragedy, and that's one of them," said Schelstraete's aunt, Kim Bova. "They didn't have to kill him. He would have given them anything they wanted. But because of the unfortunate evil and wickedness of this world, they took his life."

The suspects did take "some items" from Schelstraete during the attempted carjacking, Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. said in press conference on Tuesday.

Police apprehended a juvenile suspect two blocks away from the shooting after setting up a perimeter at the scene, Chalda said. Three other suspects remain at large.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A similar carjacking occurred approximately three weeks ago at the same location, according to Chlada. Police are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

"He has three young kids and was just out trying to make a dollar," Chlada said of Schelstraete. "He truly is victim — just in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately. By all accounts that we can tell, he's just a hard-working guy."