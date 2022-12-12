Uber Driver Fatally Stabbed by Passenger in New Orleans, Suspect Allegedly Confessed to Attack

The murder suspect Brandon Jacobs, who allegedly recorded the attack and posted it on social media, was arrested within hours, according to the police

Published on December 12, 2022 09:44 AM
Brandon Jacobs. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)
Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

A fiscal analyst at the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) who worked her second job as an Uber driver was stabbed to death by her passenger in New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO). The suspect has since been arrested, officials said.

Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing around 3 p.m. on Thursday before locating 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion in her vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital, officials said in a Facebook news release.

After working with Uber, the authorities were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs, who was later taken into custody after being found staying at the hotel.

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/uber-driver-killed-yolanda-dillion-brandon-jacobs-jpso/article_703c9c96-7809-11ed-9869-97e91311cae1.html. Yolanda Dillion, 54.Photo from the family of Yolanda Dillion.
Photo from the family of Yolanda Dillion

Following his arrest, Jacobs allegedly confessed to having killed Dillion, according to authorities. "He told detectives that he selected the victim at random because he wanted to kill someone," JPSO said in the release.

Jacobs has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto shared at a news conference on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

"He stated that he woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone," Lopinto said, per the outlet. "We asked him specifically, 'How did you pick her?' His response was, 'I didn't pick her, Uber picked her.'"

The sheriff said Jacobs filmed the gruesome attack and posted the video on his Facebook which has since been taken down after officials worked with the social media platform.

CNN reported that New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said his department is "taking [Dillion's killing] pretty hard."

"She will be dearly missed," he added.

A spokesperson from Uber told the outlet via a statement that the company is "extremely disturbed by this senseless attack."

"Our thoughts are with Yolanda's family, and we are reaching out to them to offer condolences and support. We are actively working with the police on their investigation," the statement continued.

Representatives from JPSO and NOPD did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

