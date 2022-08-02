Uber Driver Charged in Alleged Road Rage Murder of Houston Pastor

Ronald Mouton Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, was shot and killed on June 24

Johnson funeral home. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Johnson funeral home. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

A Houston man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed a pastor during an apparent road rage incident.

Ronald Mouton Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, was shot and killed on June 24 after witnesses said they saw him arguing with another motorist. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now police have arrested a 23-year-old Uber driver and charged him with murder. Deshawn Longmire is being held in Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.

According to an arrest report obtained by Click2Houston, an NBC affiliate, witnesses told police that they saw Longmire and Mouton aruging at a stoplight. Neither driver exited their respective vehicle.

The arrest report says that Longmire was driving for Uber in his black Honda sedan with peeled window tint. Mouton was driving a white BMW. In a statement, Uber says that Longmire did not have a passenger at the time of the incident.

Witnesses then told police that Longmire "stretched his arm out of the driver window with a pistol in his hand" and allegedly shot Mouton, who crashed his car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Longmire allegedly then sped off.

Authorities say that Longmire and Mouton did not previously know each other.

Houston Police Department. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Credit: Houston Police Department

The arrest report, which was also obtained by KHOU-TV, alleges that Uber records seem to show that Longmire was in the area when Mouton was shot.

Longmire has not yet entered a plea, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Mouton's family issued a statement after Longmire's arrest.