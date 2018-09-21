Uber Driver Arrested for Stabbing 2 Passengers for Vomiting in Her Car

An Uber driver from Augusta, Georgia has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing two passengers, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

On Sunday, 29-year-old Shaunisha Danielle Brown was arrested after she allegedly stabbed two of her passengers after someone threw up in her car, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

Passenger Daniel Millard, who was using the rideshare with two other female passengers, told WRDW-TV it was just your average ride until Brown allegedly got offended by something one of the riders said, rather than one of them getting sick.

“The Uber driver showed up we all get in. Everything is fine and dandy. We are like we’re going home. Great,” Miller told the television station.

“She went down another wrong road and Amber just said, ‘Just get us where we are going please,’ and the driver got offended by that I’ll take it,” Millard explained.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Millard then said Brown allegedly made an abrupt stop and yelled, “What did you say to me?”

“Then, Amber said ‘just get us home please,'” Millard told WRDW-TV. “Then Amber said ‘we paid 100% for the ride so we want 100% of the ride.’ [Brown] slammed on her breaks again, and she said she doesn’t need this, ‘get out of my vehicle.’ Amber is still demanding ‘please take us to our house, please take us to our house,'” Millard continued.

Authorities claim “the women were intoxicated, and one began to vomit in the car,” and that’s what allegedly prompted Brown to get physical.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Brown attempted to kick the riders out, but when they didn’t oblige she allegedly pulled out an X-Acto knife and stabbed the women multiple times. Millard was not harmed.

RELATED: ‘Help Me! I’m Going to Die!’: Illinois Teen Girl Allegedly Killed Uber Driver with Knife and Machete

After authorities arrived on the scene, the two women were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Brown was later arrested after being found parked in her car at a gas station. Brown remains in custody, it is unclear at this time if she has retained legal counsel.

Uber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement obtained by the Augusta Chronicle, Uber said: “What the police reported is appalling and not tolerated on the Uber app.”

“This driver no longer has access to the app and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”