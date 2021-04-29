Uber Driver, Newlywed Waiting at Starbucks Drive-Thru Killed in 'Random' Shooting Spree Around L.A.

The shooting spree, which took place across multiple locations around Los Angeles, ended in an hours-long chase and standoff with the police

An Uber driver and a newlywed waiting at a Starbucks drive-thru were amongst the victims of a deadly shooting spree across Los Angeles on early Tuesday morning that ended with an hours-long chase and standoff with the police.

The LAPD has identified the man behind the deadly crime spree as 50-year-old Carlos Lopez, though a motive is still unknown at this time.

The first shooting occurred around 12:55 a.m. local time near Figueroa Street and Exposition Boulevard when Lopez, who was driving a white Jeep Cherokee, fired multiple rounds into another vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore.

Moore said during a police commission meeting that the other driver sustained a gunshot wound to the head but is expected to survive.

While at the scene, investigators found a dashboard camera on the victim's car had captured a part of the shooting, allowing police to circulate a description of the Lopez's car and its license plate.

Around 1:05 a.m., another shooting occurred just less than a mile away at a Starbucks drive-thru near the University of Southern California campus.

According to Moore, Lopez drove alongside a vehicle containing a newlywed couple and backed into it. Lopez then fired into the car, killing the husband.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified the victim as 24-year-old Alexis Carbajal.

Moore said there was a "verbal exchange" between Lopez and the couple, though it's unclear what was said. Carbajal's wife was uninjured in the incident.

Just as police were responding to the second incident, another shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. on Figueroa Street and 7th Street — three miles away from the Starbucks, according to Moore. In that incident, Lopez pulled alongside a moving vehicle and fired into the car.

The driver, who was later identified by the coroner as 42-year-old Mingzhi Zhu, was killed at the scene. Zhu was an Uber driver who was working when he was fatally shot, according to a statement provided to PEOPLE by the ride-share company.

"The senseless acts of violence that took the lives of two innocent people, including Mr. Mingzhi Zhu who was on his way to pick up a rider, is heartbreaking," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families."

Shortly after the third incident, officers received a report of a fourth shooting in which the Lopez fired at a car stopped at an off-ramp intersection, striking the vehicle, according to Moore.

Patrol officers in the area quickly located the Jeep and began a pursuit on the freeway.

During the chase, the Lopez fired multiple rounds at a white Tesla, though fortunately none of the bullets struck the driver inside, Moore said.

The pursuit eventually made its way out of Los Angeles County and into Orange County, where police used a spike strip to disable Lopez's Jeep on a Fullerton overpass at around 3:30 a.m.

There, LAPD's SWAT vehicles pinned the Jeep, and officers "began a series of crisis negotiations," according to Moore.

Moore said the suspect refused and began firing at the officers through the Jeep's front windshield. An officer returned fire, according to Moore, and the suspect fired back.

The same officer who returned fire shot again, striking the suspect, Moore said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Moore, investigators recovered a handgun from the Lopez's vehicle they believe was used in all the shootings.

"This appears to be random acts of violence," LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel said during a press briefing on Tuesday in Fullerton, near where the standoff occurred. "We have no idea what precipitated this."

In the wake of the deadly shooting spree, fundraisers have been set up to support the families of Carbajal and Zhu.

"He didn't deserve this, he was a gentle soul who always put others before himself, he could light up any room and was such a caring person," Carbajal's family said on his GoFundMe campaign.

According to a GoFundMe page for Zhu, he was the sole provider for his wife and two children.