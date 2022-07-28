The dead student and man allegedly had a relationship for several years, police says

U. Vermont Student Murdered, Friend Seriously Injured by Man Who Then Turned Gun on Himself

A University of Vermont student was found dead inside her friend's apartment early Monday morning after police responded to a call for shots fired, officials said during a press conference.

Upon arrival at 2:20 a.m., Burlington police discovered the bodies of Kayla Noonan, 22, and Mikal Dixon, 27, who allegedly turned the gun on himself. A friend of Noonan's who lived at the residence, who police identified as C.R., was shot twice.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said C.R. suffered "serious" injuries but was listed in stable but critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

"The lives of these three families have been forever changed by this tragedy," Murad said at the press conference.

In the early hours Monday, Dixon attempted to get inside the apartment but couldn't. Police said he broke through a window and entered the residence with an AR-15 short barrel rifle.

"[He] shot and killed Ms. Noonan, shot and wounded C.R. and shot and killed himself," Murad said, according to statements made by C.R. at the time. Noonan and Dixon allegedly had a relationship "going back several years."

The police chief added the investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to others in the area.