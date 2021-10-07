Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, was arrested on Sept. 28 after he allegedly murdered his wife, Meghan Santiago, and injured his unborn child

U.S. Special Forces Soldier Charged with Murder of Pregnant Wife, Injuring Unborn Baby Who Survived

A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier has been charged with killing his pregnant wife.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, was arrested on Sept. 28 after he allegedly murdered his wife, Meghan Santiago, and injured his unborn child, according to a military press release obtained by CNN.

Meghan was placed on life support for several days before she was taken off and her organs were donated, WTSP reports. The baby survived the incident and is reportedly breathing on her own.

Joseph was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, which is where the incident took place, authorities said, according to CNN. He is currently being held at the Grayson County Jail.

The Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Joseph Santiago Credit: Grayson County Detention Center

"Meghan's death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), said in the release, via CNN.

The statement continued, "This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation."

No other details were immediately available, in order to "protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," Brendalyn Player, Public Affairs Director at Fort Campbell, told Clarksville Now.

Meghan was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, her family told WTSP. She also leaves behind two other children, 7 years old and 4 years old.

"Meghan was a good mom, ever since the time she found out she was pregnant, she was over the moon to be a mom," her cousin Kristen Varcak said.