U.S. Rape Suspect Fled Country Before Getting Arrested at Scottish Hospital While Fighting COVID

Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of raping two women in the U.S., went to a hospital in Scotland to be treated for COVID-19 when officials arrested him

By
Published on November 11, 2022 10:05 PM
Nicholas Rossi at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh
Photo: Pako Mera/Shutterstock

A judge in Scotland has determined a man in custody is a suspect U.S. authorities had been searching for in a sexual assault case.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen, an Edinburgh judge, ruled on Friday that Nicholas Rossi, 35, is the alleged fugitive on the run from the U.S.

Rossi is accused of raping a 21-year-old Utah woman back in 2008, according to talk radio station Leading Britain's Conversation. He allegedly ran from the U.S. to Scotland and began using the alias Arthur Knight.

Scottish police arrested him while he was battling COVID pneumonitis at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He was known as "the sickest patient on the ward" by hospital workers, the outlet reported. The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) had tipped off police in Scotland when it circulated photos of Rossi and his tattoos. Medical workers and police recognized Rossi, leading to his arrest.

According to LBC, Rossi claimed to authorities that he was indeed Knight, a tutor and Irish orphan who never visited the U.S. He denied the sexual assault claims against him, and accused U.S. prosecutors of trying to frame him by putting him in a coma and giving him tattoos that match the suspect authorities had been trying to find.

He said an NHS employee named "Patrick" took his fingerprints to help the U.S. in its alleged attempt to frame him, per the outlet.

However, in his ruling, McFadyen said Rossi's claims were "implausible" and "fanciful," per the BBC.

"I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities... that Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States," he added, BBC reported. Addressing Rossi's alleged name changes, McFadyen said they were "highly suspicious" and "consistent with someone who was hiding from someone or something."

Rossi's wife, Miranda Knight, testified that her husband never appeared to be Rossi. His name is Nicholas Brown on their marriage certificate, according to BBC.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rossi has had six lawyers throughout his legal battle, per BBC, and it is not clear who currently represents him and can comment on his behalf.

BBC reported that prosecutors in the U.S. issued multiple extradition requests concerning two sexual assault allegations against Rossi. He was first convicted of sexually assaulting a woman named Mary in 2008 after they met online.

"He is trying to fool everybody and I'm glad so many people see through it," she previously told BBC.

Authorities in the U.S. say Rossi is even an alias from a man named Nicholas Alahverdian, according to Associated Press, who was charged in connection with a 2008 rape in Utah.

Rhode Island officials have been looking for Alahverdian after he failed to register as a sex offender. Federal agents also say fraud charges are pending against him in Ohio, which is where he was convicted of the 2008 rape charge, per AP.

Alahverdian alleged in early 2020 that he was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and would be dying within weeks. There was an obituary posted on Feb. 29, 2020, in his honor; however, in 2021, Alahverdian's foster family, Rhode Island state police and Alahverdian's previous lawyer made it clear they weren't convinced he was dead, AP added.

Rossi's extradition hearing is set to start in March 2023, AP reported. In the meantime, he was denied bail as McFadyen deemed him a flight risk.

Related Articles
Fugitive Captured After He is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Brittany Smith
Brittany Smith Was Convicted of Murdering a Man She Said Raped Her — A New Netflix Documentary Tells Her Story
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty in 1996 Death and Disappearance of the Cal Poly Freshman
Nicholas Alahverdian
American Fugitive Who Faked His Own Death Caught in Scotland After Contracting COVID-19
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears
Alicia Franklin breaks her silence about the night she says she was raped by Cleotha "Abston" Henderson, who is accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Woman Alleges Police Ignored Her Rape at Hands of Eliza Fletcher's Murder Suspect: 'Average Black Girl'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Maoye Sun, his wife Mei Xie, and their two small children, Timothy and Titus
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Rapper Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Rape, Property Damage and Drug Possession: Report
Home Alone where are they now
'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Under Investigation for Alleged Rape