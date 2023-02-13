U-Haul Driver Strikes Multiple People in 'Violent Rampage' Before High-Speed Chase in Brooklyn: NYPD

Eight people including an NYPD officer were injured when a driver allegedly plowed into pedestrians on Monday morning during a wild ride through different parts of Brooklyn, say police

By KC Baker
Published on February 13, 2023 04:43 PM
Brooklyn U-Haul crash
U-Haul driver plows into people during wild ride. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The driver of a U-Haul truck went on a "violent rampage" Monday morning injuring 8 people including an NYPD officer when he drove up and onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn, N.Y., police claim.

At about 10:50 a.m., the driver struck pedestrians in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, before leading police on a high-speed chase, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference Monday.

During a 30-minute chase, the driver struck people at seven different locations, police said.

Police stopped the driver, who has not been identified by officials, near the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel and arrested him.

Of the eight people who were injured, two are in critical condition, two others are in serious condition and the remaining four have minor injuries, Sewell said.

One of the people who was hurt is a police officer, she said.

Three others were on mopeds and one was a pedestrian, she said.

New York City Council member Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, tweeted, "We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident."

Sewell stressed there's "no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident."

It is unclear at this time if the driver will face charges.

