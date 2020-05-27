University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is currently on the run after being last spotted in Pennsylvania

U. Conn Student on Run from Police Grew Up on Same Street as Sandy Hook Shooter Adam Lanza: Reports

The 23-year-old Connecticut fugitive wanted in connection with the murders of two men and a woman's kidnapping was reportedly raised just doors away from the home where Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza grew up.

Citing property records, the Hartford Courant, the Darien Times and CT Insider all report that University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia — who is currently on the run after being last spotted in Pennsylvania — lived on the same street as Lanza.

It was unclear if the families were acquainted.

Manfredonia's family has issued a public appeal, urging him to turn himself in.

Police allege that on Friday, Manfredonia left the scene of a murder in Willington, Connecticut. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Manfredonia — described as a 6-foot-3, 240-lb. white man — was believed to be armed with "pistols and long guns" near the Osbornedale State Park in Derby, Connecticut, on Sunday. He was last seen near East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, at about 6 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Manfredonia allegedly killed Ted DeMers, 62, and assaulted another man in Willington on Friday after the two men offered him a ride as he was walking along a road. The unidentified man who survived the incident was described as having machete or sword wounds.

According to authorities, Manfredonia fled to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed a friend, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, before fleeing with Eisele's girlfriend. The kidnapped woman was later found in New Jersey, safe and unharmed.

In December of 2012, Adam Lanza went on a shooting spree at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six educators before turning the gun on himself. Lanza also shot and killed his mother in their home earlier that morning.

Manfredonia has allegedly struggled with mental illness.

It is possible he could be traveling in a stolen black 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania plates KYW-1650.