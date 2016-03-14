Father of Slain Chicago Boy Tyshawn Lee Charged with Shooting Three People

The father of Tyshawn Lee, the 9-year-old boy fatally shot last November after allegedly being lured into an alleyway, has been charged with shooting three people last week.

A Chicago police spokesman tells PEOPLE that Pierre Stokes, 25, faces aggravated battery and weapons charges following the March 8 incident, which took place in Chicago’s Auburn-Gresham neighborhood. Chicago police have said that Tyshawn Lee’s murder was an act of retaliation against Stokes stemming from Stokes’s alleged gang ties.

According to officials, last week’s shooting occurred the same day prosecutors held a detailed press conference about Tyshawn’s murder.

Police believe one of the victims is the girlfriend of Corey Morgan, one of the three men prosecutors have charged with Tyshawn’s Nov. 2 slaying.

Stokes was arrested on Friday, according to police, who say he shot two other people on March 8, injuring both in their arms.

Police: Stokes ‘Continued to Engage in the Same Gang Violence Which Cost Him Tyshawn’

There are three suspects in Tyshawn’s murder; two have been arrested and one remains at large. Police say the man who pulled the trigger was Dwight Boone-Doty, who allegedly saw Tyshawn playing basketball and lured him away from the court by offering to take him to the store.

Police say several witnesses reported seeing Boone-Doty and Tyshawn walk off together into the alleyway, where the boy was fatally shot.

Boone-Doty allegedly told police he had wanted to kill Tyshawn’s grandmother, who lives close to the murder scene.

Tyshawn’s killers specifically targeted him because his father is a “ranking member of a rival gang,” acting Chicago Police Superintendent John Escalante said last week.

“Mr. Stokes suffered an unspeakable loss,” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “Despite that, he continued to engage in the same gang violence which cost him Tyshawn.”

Bail information for Stokes was unavailable Monday morning, as was information regarding his attorneys.