2 Men Sentenced for Luring Boy, 9, Into Alley and Killing Him to Retaliate Against Child's Dad

Wednesday was sentencing day for the two Chicago gang members convicted of murder in the 2015 execution-style killing of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee, and each will spend decades in prison.

PEOPLE confirms Dwight Boone-Doty, 26, and Corey Morgan, 31, were sentenced after being found guilty for shooting the boy in an act of retaliation against his father.

At trial, prosecutors described how the two men lured Lee, who was on his way home from school, into a Chicago alleyway, with a promise to buy him a snack.

That is where Boone-Doty shot the boy at close range. Morgan watched from a getaway car parked nearby.

The men killed Tyshawn, believing his father was connected to the gang behind a shooting that killed Morgan’s brother.

This week, Boone-Doty was sentenced to serve 90 years behind bars. He will never become parole eligible.

Morgan received a 65-year sentence.

After the sentencing, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx noted that the case “has rocked all of us in the city and around the nation with it’s heinous nature.”

According to WLS-TV, Judge Thaddeus Wilson told the men there is no justification for the killing, calling it “debilitating, mind-numbing violence.”

The station also spoke to Tyshawn’s mother, Karla Lee, who said, “I’ve been waiting for this day for four years. I’m happy. My son got what he deserved. It’s justice.”

Tyshawn’s grandmother, Teresa Wilson, told the station the murder has forever changed her family.

“We just try to move forward,” she said.