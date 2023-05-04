Tyre Nichols' Autopsy Shows He Died of 'Blunt Force Trauma,' Lawyers Say

Tyre Nichols' autopsy found that he died of "blunt force trauma" and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, his lawyers say.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a statement on Wednesday, revealing that the family of Nichols — who died three days after he was beaten by police officers at a Memphis traffic stop — were briefed by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Tyre's autopsy results.

"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the statement read.

"We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy."

The DA's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

Tyre Nichols. facebook

According to ABC News, the office told the Nichols family that his autopsy would be released publicly soon. Most recently, Mulroy told reporters Tuesday that the autopsy was nearing completion and that his office anticipates it will confirm he "died as a result of the injuries sustained in the beating."

The outlet also reports that Nichols family says he had a blood alcohol level of .049, citing the autopsy, which the DA's office told the family was "well less than the legal limit to drive."

As previously reported, five now-fired Memphis officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression in connection with Nichols' death, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE. They were then released on bond, while two other officers were fired for their roles in the arrest.

Nichols, who was a father and FedEx employee, was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m., and following the traffic stop, Memphis police say Nichols fled on foot and more than one "confrontation" ensued.

In disturbing video footage, multiple officers could be seen beating Nichols for approximately three minutes. When he collapses to the ground, officers continue punching him in the head. Officers also used a taser and pepper spray on Nichols. Afterward, Nichols could be seen slumped against a vehicle and was transported to the hospital, where he died three days later.

His family attorneys previously shared that a preliminary autopsy showed he experienced "extensive bleeding." They added in a statement that police "brutalized him to the point he was unrecognizable."

Tyre Nichols. facebook

A GoFundMe created by Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, has since surpassed $1.75 million dollars. His family has since launched a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city itself, the police department and its chief, former Memphis Fire Department employees and the officers involved in the beating, according to the Washington Post.

Earlier this week, the the Shelby County District Attorney revealed that one of the Memphis police officers fired for his involvement in the fatal traffic stop would not be facing criminal charges, per CNN.

Former officer Preston Hemphill — who was part of the initial traffic stop and was charged departmentally — fired a stun gun at the driver of the car and said "I hope they stomp his ass" after Nichols ran. Hemphill also "used the assaultive statement, 'Get on the f------ ground. Finna tase yo ass,'" while on top of Nichols as CNN reports, citing police records.

"By no means do we endorse the conduct of Hemphill at the stop involving Tyre Nichols," DA Mulroy said in a news release. "In this case, Hemphill did not pursue Tyre Nichols and never left the initial scene."