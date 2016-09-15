Police: BB Gun of Ohio 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Police Looked Like Real Gun

At a Thursday press conference, Ohio officials said the BB gun a 13-year-old boy pulled out before being fatally shot by a police officer following an alleged attempted robbery could have easily been mistaken for a real firearm.

“Our officers carry a gun that looks practically identical to this weapon,” Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs said at the press conference, holding up a photo appearing to show a BB gun. “It turns out not to be a firearm, but as you can see, it looks like a firearm that can kill you.”

Tyree King, 13, was fatally shot by the officer in an alley on the city’s east side Wednesday night after authorities chased him and another boy from the scene of an alleged attempted robbery.

“Officers followed the males … and attempted to take them into custody when one suspect pulled a gun from his waistband,” police said in a statement. “One officer shot and struck the suspect multiple times.”

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs

King died later at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Investigators searched the area and found what appeared to be a handgun but was later “determined to be a BB gun with an attached laser site.”

It is unclear whether King was involved in the alleged robbery.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the death “troubling” and described the incident as a “call to action for our entire community.”

“Why is it that a 13-year-old would have nearly an exact replica of a police firearm on him in our neighborhoods,” he said at the press conference. “An eighth grader involved in very, very dangerous conduct in one of our neighborhoods.”

Jacobs identified the officer who killed King as Brian Mason, a nine-year veteran of the force.

She added that Mason has been placed on administrative leave and police previously said in a statement that the officer would “receive mandated psychological support counseling.”

Following a police investigation, Jacobs said, a prosecutor and grand jury are expected to determine whether Mason will face criminal charges.

She added that, during their investigation, officials would look into King’s “mental state” regarding his alleged involvement in the robbery.

“I know that some of the officers at the scene were very disturbed about the fact that here we are, out at this time of the night chasing armed 13-year-olds,” she said.

It is unclear whether any of the boys allegedly involved had real firearms.

The shooting comes nearly two years after 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by police in Cleveland who mistook his toy, replica gun for a firearm.

Jacobs said at the conference that it is too early to compare the shooting deaths.

“We don’t have enough facts to know anything how this relates to any other shooting, including Tamir Rice’s,” Jacobs said. “That’s why we do an investigation.”