Tyre Nichols Video Footage Shows Memphis Man Being Beaten, Punched

Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence.

Authorities released disturbing video footage Friday evening showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers who are now charged with second-degree murder.

The footage, viewed by PEOPLE, shows the 29-year-old Black FedEx worker when he was stopped by Memphis police Jan. 7 on a suspicion of reckless driving.

Following the traffic stop, Memphis police said that Nichols left the scene on foot and that more than one "confrontation" ensued.

The city of Memphis posted four videos on their Vimeo site. The videos appear to show police savagely beating Nichols for approximately three minutes. As Nichols collapses to the ground, he is punched several times in the head.

Officers used a Taser and pepper spray, as well. After the melee, officers can be seen milling around while Nichols is slumped against a car.

Nichols was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died three days later.

During a press conference earlier Friday, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Nichols cried out for his mother with his final words.

"He calls out three times for his mother, his last words on this earth are 'Mom, Mom, Mom,' he's screaming for her," said Crump. "He said, 'I just wanna go home.' "

Tyre Nichols. Jordan James/AP/Shutterstock

At Friday's press conference, his mother RowVaughn Wells remembered her son as a "beautiful soul."

"My son was a beautiful soul. He was a good boy. No one's perfect," she said, "but he was damn near."

In anticipation of demonstrations in response to the footage, RowVaughn and Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells are both urging protesters to be peaceful.

"We want peace," Rodney said. "We do not want any type of uproar. We want peaceful protests."

All five now-fired officers, who are also Black, are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Those involved are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five were booked into Shelby County Jail, but have since been released on bond, according to CNN.

