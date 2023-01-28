2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance

Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week.

After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in the initial patient care," according to NBC News.

Ward did not provide further details at the time, and she did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Memphis city officials released more than an hour of footage on Friday from the fatal encounter, which was shared by CNN, showing five officers appearing to attack Nichols shortly after pulling him over at gunpoint for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.

Nichols was subjected to approximately 50 minutes of beating before police could be seen dragging and propping him up against a police cruiser at 8:38 before Nichols slumped over on his side.

Two medics were shown arriving at the scene with equipment at 8:41 p.m. It's unclear if those are the two employees under investigation.

"It's going to be a while for an ambulance," one person can be heard saying. Nobody renders aid until an ambulance arrives at 9:02 p.m. to transport Nichols to a hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries three days later.

Five MPD officers involved in the attack — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have since been fired and are facing multiple charges.

They are each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells has since expressed the family's desire to see justice served on every level. "I feel that everyone there should be charged," he told ABC News on Friday.

"Everyone — that's the paramedics, that's the fire department, the paramedics that came out that stood around, didn't do anything. They're just as guilty," Wells added. "Everyone that was active in the whole scene, the whole video, should be charged."

The release of Friday's footage spurred a wave of protest marches and rallies in major cities across the country. President Joe Biden spoke with the Nichols family on Friday afternoon, called for peaceful protest, and stated that he was "outraged and deeply pained," by the tragedy.