2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance

"I feel that everyone there should be charged," Nichols' stepfather said, following the 29-year-old Black man's death from injuries days after a traffic stop turned violent

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 04:07 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols. Photo: Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock

Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week.

After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in the initial patient care," according to NBC News.

Ward did not provide further details at the time, and she did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Memphis city officials released more than an hour of footage on Friday from the fatal encounter, which was shared by CNN, showing five officers appearing to attack Nichols shortly after pulling him over at gunpoint for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.

Nichols was subjected to approximately 50 minutes of beating before police could be seen dragging and propping him up against a police cruiser at 8:38 before Nichols slumped over on his side.

Two medics were shown arriving at the scene with equipment at 8:41 p.m. It's unclear if those are the two employees under investigation.

"It's going to be a while for an ambulance," one person can be heard saying. Nobody renders aid until an ambulance arrives at 9:02 p.m. to transport Nichols to a hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries three days later.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols

Five MPD officers involved in the attack — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have since been fired and are facing multiple charges.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They are each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells has since expressed the family's desire to see justice served on every level. "I feel that everyone there should be charged," he told ABC News on Friday.

"Everyone — that's the paramedics, that's the fire department, the paramedics that came out that stood around, didn't do anything. They're just as guilty," Wells added. "Everyone that was active in the whole scene, the whole video, should be charged."

The release of Friday's footage spurred a wave of protest marches and rallies in major cities across the country. President Joe Biden spoke with the Nichols family on Friday afternoon, called for peaceful protest, and stated that he was "outraged and deeply pained," by the tragedy.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Says He Spoke with Tyre Nichols' Family as Video Footage of Him Being Beaten Is Released
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols Video Footage Shows Memphis Man Being Beaten, Punched
tyre nichols
Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Cop Says Alex Murdaugh Had No Visible Blood on Him After Killings, But Might Have Changed Clothes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols' Last 3 Words Were, 'Mom, Mom. Mom,' Says Lawyer, as Family Calls for Peaceful Protests
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
Sacred Heart International Institute
25 Arrested and Charged in Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme That 'Erodes Public Trust' in South Florida
Kamryn Meyers was found dead in Mesa, Arizona, by a dog walker on Saturday Credit: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN Sitlalli Avelar vanished with her friend from their group home on January 7 Credit: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN
Police: Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Arizona Water Retention Basin
Alexander Jackson
Iowa Man Convicted of Murdering His Parents and Sister in Staged Home Invasion
Eric Garvin
Family Searching for Answers After N.Y. Lawyer, 38, Is Killed While Traveling in Chile
Headless Body Sketch man named Roberto
Brothers Arrested in 1997 Cold Case Murder of Headless Man Who Remains Unidentified
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Woman, 29, Posed as High School Student and Was Enrolled 4 Days Before Getting Caught, Officials Say
Woman, 29, Charged After Posing as High School Student For 4 Days Before Getting Caught, Officials Say