Tyga Owes $19,000 in Back Taxes to the State of California
The state of California is going after Tyga for back taxes.
The rapper owes the state more than $19,000 in unpaid taxes for 2009, 2010 and 2011 – and the state has placed a tax lien on him, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
This isn’t the only financial issue Tyga, 25, is juggling. He is currently embroiled in a legal battle with a landlord who claims he is owed $70,000 in unpaid rent. In a separate lawsuit, Tyga contends he paid $200,000 toward the purchase of the $8 million Calabasas home he’s been renting from the landlord.
The property is near the $2.7 million mansion Tyga’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner moved into in June, ahead of her 18th birthday. Tyga gifted his girlfriend a $320,000 Ferrari for the occasion.
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month Jenner’s mother Kris is a supporter of the relationship.
“There’s not much she could say since Kylie is an adult now,” said the source. “Kris actually supports their relationship big time.”