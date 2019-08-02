Ohio Mom Who Killed Adult Daughter 'Was Not in Control of Her Own Thoughts,' Says Friend

After the death of Janet Tyburski’s husband in a car accident in 1999, the newly single mom saw the paths of her daughters Hannah and Shelly diverge.

As Hannah grew up, Janet could see the admirable traits of Hannah’s father start to emerge. Hannah excelled as a student, as a high school athlete, and by 2015 she was enrolled at Oberlin College, a prestigious liberal arts school.

Rachele, known as Shelly, was a different story, feeding her mom’s impression of the two girls as “good” and “bad.”

After her dad died when she was 8, Shelly’s mental health declined. She later received a diagnosis and was prescribed medication for bipolar disorder, her grandmother told the Associated Press, according to Cleveland.com.

As a teen Shelly ran away from home twice. Then, in her early 20s and living out of her mother’s house, Shelly met a divorced musician in his 40s, a man who already had a child, and soon became pregnant by him, according to the premiere episode of a 10-part Investigation Discovery series, Twisted Sisters, which airs on Monday, August 12 (10 p.m. ET). (An exclusive clip is above.)

Image zoom Janet Tyburski, at left, and Hannah Tyburski Loraine County Sheriff's Office (2)

Overlooking their turbulent past, Janet and Shelly moved back in together — and under the same roof, mother and daughter raised Shelly’s son, Cole. But then their relationship became turbulent — and the conflict turned deadly.

On March 13, 2015, with growing tensions at home after Janet lost her job earlier in the year, prosecutors said Janet suffocated Shelly during a struggle.

“I feel like she was not in control of her own thoughts at the time,” a friend of Shelly’s, Chelsea Nicol, says about Shelly’s mom in the episode.

Two days later Janet then called Hannah, making her an accomplice as the two dumped Shelly’s body in a field, where it was discovered that same day hidden behind a snow bank.

“My actions were just egregious,” Janet said in court in April 2017 after pleading guilty to murder and other charges. She was sentenced to a term of 19-years-to-life in prison.

But in accepting that deal, Janet also won reduced charges against the daughter she favored. Hannah had been accused of obstructing evidence and tampering with evidence, reports The Chronicle. Both charges were dismissed.

Hannah, 21 at the time of her mother’s sentencing, pleaded guilty only to the misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse. She was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay a $750 fine, according to the Chronicle.

Why did one sister agree to help her mother hide the murder of another?

