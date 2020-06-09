Police allege the boy's mother confessed to family members, who called the police

Tx. Toddler Is Found Dead in Dumpster After Mother Reports Him Missing, Then Mom Is Arrested

The mother of a 2-year-old Texas boy has been arrested after she reported him missing, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on June 1, Waco police responded to a 911 call for a missing child. Laura Sanchez allegedly told police her son Frankie Gonzalez disappeared from a bathroom at Cameron Park, police stated in a press release.

“While extensive search and rescue efforts were underway.” Police stated, “Waco PD detectives spent hours conducting interviews and following every lead they could.”

The following morning, police received information that was “paramount” to its investigation and discovered Frankie’s body inside a dumpster behind a church, according to local TV station KXXV.

“The information found throughout the investigation confirmed that Frankie was never taken to Cameron Park, and the missing child report that was initially called in was a diversion to Frankie's actual whereabouts,” police stated.

Sanchez, 34, was charged with first-degree felony injury to a child. More charges may be pending, officials said during a press conference, as they await autopsy results. Her bond has been set at $500,000 and it's unclear whether she has obtained an attorney.

Image zoom Laura Sanchez Waco Police Department

During a press conference on June 2, Ofc. Garen Bynum said Sanchez confessed to family members, who in turn called police.

“She was in custody of the child when Frankie died,” Bynum said. “Frankie did not die of natural causes.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services told KXXV that they are working with the police department.