Tx. Police Search For Missing Mom of 3 Allegedly Kidnapped by Boyfriend at Gunpoint

A desperate search is underway for a Texas mother of three who was allegedly abducted at gunpoint early Sunday by her estranged boyfriend, who entered her home and fired a warning shot through a wall, say police.

Jessica Sanchez was inside her Devine home early Sunday when her boyfriend, Jorge Jaramillo, 48, allegedly broke in through a window, police say, CBS Austin reports.

Police say Jaramillo allegedly held Sanchez at gunpoint and fired a shot into a wall to keep her children from coming near them, CBS Austin reports.

Jaramillo allegedly forced his girlfriend to leave her house, which is 35 miles southwest of San Antonio, with him in his vehicle, the San Antonio Current reports.

The vehicle was later found near Pearson — which is about 10 miles from Sanchez’s home — with her cell phone inside, local station KENS 5 reports.

The couple’s relationship had recently taken a turbulent turn, say family members.

“They had been together for about 7 years and separated on Memorial [Day] after an incident occurred,” Santiago Carrillo, Sanchez’s brother-in-law, told KENS 5.

Sanchez had secured an emergency protection order against Jaramillo after a recent incident allegedly involving a knife, Devine Police confirmed to KENS 5.

“The only thing I could fathom is he could not take not being with her and so he found a breaking point,” Santiago Carrillo told the outlet.

Sanchez’s three little girls, whose ages have not been released, “saw everything, from the gun to being put into the laundry room, to hearing the gun go off and mom saying pretty much goodbye,” Sanchez’s sister, Blasa Carrillo, told CBS Austin.

The children were unharmed, say police.

Jaramillo’s ex-wife came to the police station to report that a gun of hers was missing and that he had taken it, Devine Police Lieutenant Christopher Andrews said, CBS Austin reports.

“She stated she was unaware that he had taken it prior to her dropping him off at one of our city parks, which happens to be in close proximity to where Miss Sanchez lives,” Andrews said, CBS Austin reports.

The Devine Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Corrections and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a massive search for Sanchez by helicopter, on foot and with tracking dogs, the Current reports.

Meanwhile, Sanchez’s family awaits word about her whereabouts as they care for her little girls.

“It’s very hard not to cry because one of the twins, that’s all she’s been doing and just hugging her and trying not to cry,” Blasa Carrillo told CBS Austin.

Jaramillo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Devine Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Devine Police Department at (830) 663-4403.