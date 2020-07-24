At this point, police are not saying how the family members died

Tx. Mom and 2 Young Daughters Found Dead in Parked SUV After Leaving for Playdate

On Thursday, the brief search for a missing Texas mother and her two daughters tragically ended after just one day, with the discovery of all three of their bodies inside a car parked outside a furniture store.

PEOPLE confirms with police Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters, 4-year-old Izabel and 2-year-old Elise, were last seen at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, leaving their Forney home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to investigators, the mother and daughters were headed to a playdate in Grapevine more than 40 miles away.

Relatives reported them missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers began scouring parts of Kaufman County, looking for any sign of the missing mother and her two girls.

According to police, Chambers' vehicle was found on Thursday morning, in a parking lot outside Freed's Furniture, along I-635 in Dallas.

Dallas is situated about halfway between Forney and Grapevine.

At this point, police are not saying how the three died.

According to local reports, police would not confirm if there were any visible signs of harm to their bodies.

Investigators tracked Chambers' whereabouts by pinging her cell phone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Chambers' sister, Jessica Purcell, issued a statement to KTVT.

"Natalie was hilarious and charismatic and never met a stranger," it reads. "She fiercely loved her girls and was an inspirational mother. I always used to tell her I'm glad she did it (motherhood) first so I can steal parenting tips from her. Izabel and Elise were happy and so very smart and witty. Izabel got her mom's sassiness and Elise got her humor. They were beautiful and perfect. Our hearts are completely shattered."