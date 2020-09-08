"She was a damn good mother. She was a hard worker who would do anything for anybody," the sister of the victim, Elizabeth Garner Vance, said

Tx. Mom Told Ex-Husband She Wanted to Leave Him, and Was Allegedly Killed by Him Days Later

A mother in Texas was allegedly fatally shot by her ex-husband, weeks after she announced she was planning to leave him.

On Thursday afternoon, Austin Vance, 28, allegedly fatally shot his ex-wife, Elizabeth Garner Vance, 29, KHOU, KIDY and KTRK report. Vance allegedly called 911 to report his ex's death and turn himself in. According to the victim's family, Elizabeth had tried to leave her ex weeks before and would have turned 30 three days after her death.

"About a week ago, she told him she was done and wanted to leave him. As soon as he found out that she was trying to leave him, he went AWOL," Elizabeth's sister, Kelsey Roush, told KTRK. "She was a damn good mother. She was a hard worker who would do anything for anybody. She'd give you the shirt off her back. I pray to God we can get something started for domestic violence in her name."

Roush said her sister and Vance had gotten a divorce in 2014 but got back together four years later.

Elizabeth leaves behind her 6-year-old son who has autism and is currently being cared for by Roush, according to a GoFundMe page started for her family.

"Elizabeth was mom to a handsome young boy who is now left in the balance of this traumatic event caused by his father," the page's organizer wrote. "Not only is this action by her husband a shock and absolute heartbreak to the family but he has now purposely poked at the family after requesting the police to give them a message that he had removed her from his life insurance policy weeks ago."

