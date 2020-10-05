A Texas police officer is on administrative leave after the Saturday shooting

Tx. Man Is Fatally Shot by Police, and Witnesses Say He Was Breaking Up Domestic Incident

Wolfe City Police asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting, which allegedly occurred outside a convenience store.

"At the request of the Wolfe City Police Department, Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The incident is under investigation."

According to family members, Jonathan Price, 31, attempted to break up a fight between a couple when he was fatally shot by police, WFAA reports.

Price’s family told FOX4 that Price, a former Hardin-Simmons University football player, was shot multiple times.

“He had a good heart. He always tried to help others,” Price's mother, Marcella Louis told WFAA. “They took my son from me. They took my baby.”

Police have not confirmed the name of the person shot by the police officer. The Wolfe City Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Family spokesperson Lee Merritt told NBC5 that Price was a hometown hero and a standout athlete.

"People from all over the country have reached out to say that this is not the kind of person to escalate a situation with law enforcement,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out how this happened."

“Everybody loved Jonathan. Everybody,” Price's sister April Louis told WFAA. “Black, white, Mexican, it doesn’t matter. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him.”