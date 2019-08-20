Tx. Man Drowned Boy, 3, Claiming He Wanted to Make Room in House for Unborn Child

Image zoom Mason Cuttler Facebook

A Texas man who’d been accused in the 2015 drowning death of a 3-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, following his conviction on capital murder charges.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texarkana Gazette, and KTRE, Bobby Woods, Jr., 21, will spend the rest of his days in a Texas prison for killing Mason Cuttler.

Reports indicate Woods was dating the sister of Mason’s father at the time of the August 18, 2015, killing.

Woods was living in a home in Lufkin with Mason at the time, and confessed to pushing the boy into a nearby lake, where he eventually drowned.

Woods told investigators he drowned the child to make room in the home for the child he was expecting with his pregnant girlfriend.

The reports indicate the girlfriend was never pregnant.

Woods will never become parole eligible, according to the news accounts.

The articles indicate Woods told detectives his girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler, 23, said she wanted the boy dead.

Several families lived in the home together at the time.

Cuttler ended up pleading guilty in June to conspiracy to commit murder, KTRE reports, and she was sentenced to 20 years for her role in the crime.

Woods’ lawyer could not be reached for comment.