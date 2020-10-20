Mann Austin Hayes allegedly fired a shot through the back window of the vehicle, hitting his ex girlfriend in the head

Tx. Man Is Accused of Following Ex and Killing Her as She Rode in Truck with Current Boyfriend

Authorities in Texas are searching for a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was driving with her boyfriend.

Twenty-one-year-old Mann Austin Hayes is wanted for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Monday in a Facebook post. On Sunday, at approximately 2 p.m., a man arrived at a Houston hospital's emergency room and reported that his girlfriend, Julie Dela Garza, 20, had been shot.

According to deputies, her ex-boyfriend followed and shot at the couple, striking her in the head.

Dela Garza succumbed to her injuries Monday.

“I just want justice for Julie and I just want him to come forward,” Garza’s sister, who asked for her name not to be used, told Click2Houston. "I just want him to come forward so the investigation can continue and my sister can rest in peace."

Hayes' vehicle, a white Toyota, was located at a parking lot on a road near the city's Hardy Acres neighborhood, ABC13 reports. He was originally charged with aggravated assault but since De La Garza died, will now be facing one charge of murder.