A Texas man is behind bars on a slew of criminal charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s infant son in the chest last week during a violent incident that also left his mother and sister with gunshot wounds.

Online records confirm the charges against Lance Tello Jr., 19, who was arrested by police on Friday, not long after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Tello has been charged with one count of injury to a child and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting month-old Armani Cazares in the chest before turning his gun on his mother and 14-year-old sister inside his family’s San Antonio home.

According to local reports, Armani was born on February 25, but Tello is not the child’s father.

Tello faces life in prison if convicted on all four counts, according to police. He’s being held on $500,000 bond.

KABB spoke with Armani’s mother, 18-year-old Daisy Delacruz, who witnessed the entire incident. Delacruz said her son has been in intensive care at University Hospital since Saturday morning.

“It’s a nightmare,” she confided. “My son was here and now he’s not. Now the doctors are telling me he’s not going to make it. That there’s no hope. That he’s practically brain dead.”

Tello’s mother and sister are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

The grieving mother met Tello four months into her pregnancy, after Armani’s father left her. Speaking to KABB, she recounted the shooting, which unfolded in Tello’s bedroom.

“[Suddenly] his face changes and he’s telling me he doesn’t want to hold the baby anymore,” she claimed. “He just flipped. He was normal and then he just turned into someone else. Completely silent. Completely silent with a Bible. And I’m talking to him and telling him, ‘I’m sorry you’re feeling like this, but can you just talk to me?’ He still doesn’t talk to me.”

She said he stood up and stared at himself in the mirror for a minute or two before allegedly reaching “in between the mattresses” to retrieve a gun.

“He has no emotion in his face, he’s just looking at me with this evil look. And he’s looking at my baby, and I’m telling him, ‘You’re not going to shoot my baby.’ But before I could push him away from me, the gun goes off. And then I’m deaf. And then I turn around and I see my son. My son is on the floor and he’s turning blue.”

Delacruz told the station doctors are advising her to remove Armani from his ventilator. “I’m not going to do that anytime soon,” she said. “I don’t want to let go just yet.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover Armani’s ongoing medical costs.

Tello does not have an attorney of record, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.