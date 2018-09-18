Mo. Toddler, 2, Dies After Being Run Over by Ice Cream Truck

A Wentzville, Missouri family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter who died after being struck by an ice cream truck over the weekend.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon after Felicity Karam walked in front of the vehicle after getting an ice cream, Fox 2 reported.

Wentzville Fire Chief John Schneider said the young girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but later died, according to NBC-affiliate KSDK.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the truck driver, but the investigation is ongoing, according to a statement released by the Wentzville Police Department.

Stan Stnav, the President of the ice cream truck company Cool Times Ice addressed the accident in a statement obtained by KSDK.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the little girl who died in this tragic accident in Wentzville yesterday.”

“We are a locally owned family ice cream company and serve thousands of ice cream cones to kids and their parents every day throughout the area, and often get to know our customers.”

“So, we are especially heartbroken. We have never had an accident like this and deeply share in this family’s pain.”

The Karam family created a Go Fund Me page in hopes of raising money to cover Felicity’s funeral costs.

“My sister and brother n law lost their most amazing two year old today,” her aunt, Rachel Zeik, wrote.

“She will be missed by so many. She was the 4th girl out of 5. She was taking us from to soon by the tragic accident with the ice cream truck. Her smile and personality will be forever remembered. Please remember our sweet Felicity.”

The page has raised $30,000 of their $50,000 goal.