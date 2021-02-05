Jason Lee Hyland and Katherine Schwab have been charged with disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building

Two Trump Supporters Who Took a Private Jet to the Capitol Riots Are Arrested

Two Texas real estate agents who traveled on a private jet to Washington D.C. have been arrested for their alleged roles in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

PEOPLE confirms that Jason Lee Hyland, 37, and Katherine Schwab, 32, have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Their arrests are detailed on the Justice Department website.

Motivated by then-President Donald Trump, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing members of Congress to evacuate and leading to the pause of the joint session of Congress, which had been called to certify the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Following the riot, the FBI asked the public for help in identifying suspects.

According to the criminal complaint against Schwab, she posted on Facebook days before the rally, asking whether any Trump supporters wanted to join her in Washington.

The complaint against Hyland alleges that he organized the private plane to Washington.

Officials say both Schwab and Hyland attended the pro-Trump rally before later storming the Capitol.

After their arrests, Schwab and Hyland both gave interviews to authorities, the complaints allege. During those interviews, both of them allegedly said they returned back to their hotel after the rally. After seeing that the Capitol building had been breached, they allegedly took an Uber there to join the crowds of people.

Both Schwab and Hyland allegedly told authorities that they hadn't intended to enter the Capitol. According to the complaint against Hyland, he said that a "funnel" of people were entering the building. He says he asked if he could go inside, and a police officer responded, "everyone else is."

Schwab told police that "she was pushed by the crowds" into the building.

The criminal complaint alleges that Schwab posted on Facebook after the riot. "The National Guard was in there and didn't move an inch," she allegedly wrote. "They sat back. They didn't fight against us at all … because there was no need to. After the girl was shot and killed that's when we raised hell."