2 Texas All-Star Cheerleaders Shot in Parking Lot After Mistakenly Trying To Enter Wrong Car

Two all-star cheerleaders are recovering from being shot in a Texas parking lot after one mistakenly tried to get into the wrong car.

Heather Roth and Payton Washington were returning home from cheer practice at Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. in Oak Ridge, Texas with two other friends when the incident happened on Monday, per Fox 7 Austin.

Roth recalled to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV that the incident happened after she had gotten out of a friend's car and approached a vehicle that looked similar to hers parked at an H-E-B in Elgin — a city located about 25 miles east of Austin — and tried to open it, only to realize that there was a man in the passenger seat.

The cheerleader told KTRK-TV she panicked and returned to her friend's car, which the man later approached.

Roth said she rolled down her window to apologize to the man for mistakenly trying to get into his car when he pulled out a gun and began shooting at the car, added KTRK-TV, which said it verified the statement with sources.

Washington was later airlifted to a hospital following the incident and is currently being treated in a nearby ICU. Another member of their party was also treated on the scene but has now returned home, per Fox 7 Austin.

"Three of our Generals and one Red Angel were viciously shot last night in a senseless and random act of violence," states a GoFundMe created in Washington's name. "Payton was shot twice and badly injured. She is stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery."

"It was a harrowing night for all four of those girls," Woodlands Elite Cheer Owner Lynne Shearer told Fox 7 Austin.

"[Washington] literally was born with one lung, so she from the very beginning as a baby, she wasn't even expected to survive, let alone, excel in athletics, so she's surpassed a lot of things already," Shearer added to the outlet.

Fox 7 Austin reported that the man who fired the shots was 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez. He was taken into custody early Tuesday, the Elgin Police Department said in a news release, per CNN.

The Elgin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.

A Baylor University spokesperson released a statement saying its head coach Felecia Mulkey visited Washington in the hospital.

"Payton is a strong young lady; if you know her, you know that about her. I have no doubt she's going to get through this. She's an amazing athlete but a better human, and that's why she's a part of our Baylor family," Mulkey said, per KTRK-TV.

"My prayers are with Payton and her teammates, that were involved in last night's tragic event. I know mental wounds also leave scars. We want to lift up the athletes and their families during this difficult time. We love Payton, and we wish her well as she recovers," she added.

Shearer told Fox 7 Austin Washington had "won every title there is to win in All-Star cheerleader except for a world title" and was due to compete in her last All-Star Cheerleader World Championships this weekend.

Being in the hospital instead of the championships would be "super heartbreaking for her," Shearer added to the outlet. "I don't know what we're going to put on the floor, but we will be there, and we will definitely all be competing for her."