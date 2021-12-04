Two Teenagers Charged in Death of Missouri High School Senior

The body of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy was found on the side of the road near her vehicle on Wednesday morning with one gunshot wound to the chest

Two Missouri 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of a high school senior this week.

Authorities discovered the body of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy on the side of the road near her vehicle in the area of State Highway 100 and Country Aire Drive just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Kennedy had been shot one time in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

On Friday, two teenage males were arrested in connection with her death following an investigation led by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

The boys were each charged with one count of second-degree murder, officials said. They have not been identified, because they are juveniles.

Investigators said that Kennedy was allegedly directed to the location where she was found by the two teenage boys, where an altercation occurred "over narcotics and money."

This altercation led to the shooting, which killed Kennedy. Authorities seized a 9-millimeter handgun inside a Missouri residence, which they say they believe is the murder weapon.

The teens are currently being held at the St. Charles County Family Court Detention Facility.

According to Fox 2, Lt. Tom Wilkison told reporters that Kennedy did know the teenage boys, but he did not comment further on their relationship.

Kennedy was a senior at Eureka High School, set to graduate in the spring. The Rockwood School District "was made aware of the incident and has made arrangements for any student affected by this tragedy," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Her friend Nick Welton told Fox 2 he was "completely heartbroken" by her death. "She was completely loving. All she did was give love to those around her," he said.