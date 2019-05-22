2 Calif. Sisters Struck and Killed by Truck While Walking to Middle School, and Driver Is Charged

Image zoom Marlene and Amy Lorenzo GoFundMe

A Los Angeles truck driver was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of two young sisters who were fatally struck in a crosswalk on their way to school.

Marlene Lorenzo, 14, and her sister Amy, 12, were walking to Clinton Middle School in South Los Angeles around 7:50 a.m. on April 4 when they were struck by 31-year-old Stanley Bernard Randle who was driving a double bottom dump truck that was making a right turn in the marked crosswalk.

Police say Randle was allegedly using his cellphone to look for music on YouTube before the incident.

“He stopped at a red light waiting to make a right turn so while he was stopped he was looking at YouTube music videos and when the light turns green he stops to look at the video and proceeds to make a right turn,” Detective Supervisor Moses Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division tells PEOPLE. “He never saw the girls because he was looking at his YouTube videos.”

“Hopefully people will think twice about driving with their cellphone,” he adds. “That is what is so sad. It was a hundred percent preventable.”

Castillo says Randle stopped at the scene, attempted to render aid and called 911. There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Marlene died at the hospital the same day. Amy died one month later, on April 22.

Castillo says the two sisters were A-plus honor roll students.

Amy was part of a non-profit community group that learned about mentorship and giving back to the community. Marlene was about to enter high school and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian or a midwife.

“Marlene wanted to become so successful that she could take care of her own family so they didn’t have to worry,” he says. “Her goals and dreams were high and for a kid to know that at her age is amazing.”

According to NBC4, the case was referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for more serious felony charges but that office handed the case over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which filed the misdemeanor charges against Randle.

“We did present it to the district attorney’s office,” says Castillo. “They reviewed the case and they felt they couldn’t prove gross criminal negligence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The maximum penalty for both charges is two years in jail, Rob Wilcox with the City Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Castillo says there have been 90 fatal collisions reported by the Los Angeles Police Department in the city so far this year — four less than the city’s 94 homicides.

“We can definitely do better on our driving behaviors,” he says. “Your vehicle is a deadly weapon and [you should] treat it as such. You can hurt or kill somebody.”

A hearing for Randle has been scheduled for June 12. He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.