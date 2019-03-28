Two people are dead and two more injured after a man allegedly went on a deadly rampage in Seattle Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, just after 4 p.m., the man opened fire on several vehicles, including a Metro bus before carjacking a Prius and colliding with another driver in the Sand Point neighborhood.

Police believe the man chose his targets at random.

“We believe it’s a random, senseless act,” Deputy Police Chief Marc Garth Green told reporters during a briefing after the incident. “We’re outraged at what this suspect did.”

Police said the man’s violent attack began when he approached a female driver near Sand Point Way Northeast and Bartlett Avenue Northeast.

“The suspect shot the female driver, critically injuring her, before walking into the street and firing on a southbound Metro bus,” Seattle Police said in a statement on the department’s website.

Seattle shooting Gene Johnson/AP/Shutterstock

Despite being struck by a bullet, the heroic bus driver was able to successfully turn the bus around and drive in the opposite direction, before finding a safe place to pull over and report his shooting wound.

The man, who is from the Sand Point area, allegedly then opened fire on a second motorist in a red Prius, killing the driver. The man the allegedly got in the dead motorist’s car and speed away from police arriving on the scene.

Tragically, as he fled, the alleged gunman collided with another vehicle killing the driver of the other car, police said. After a brief standoff with authorities, Seattle Police took the suspect into custody.

Gene Johnson/AP/Shutterstock

He was treated at Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and currently remains under police supervision.

The female driver and the bus driver were also transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the Associated Press.

King County Executive Dow Constantine later identified the bus driver as 53-year-old Eric Stark, AP reported. In a tweet, Constantine praised the driver for his “extraordinary heroism” and “quick action.”

“Eric Stark demonstrated extraordinary heroism today as he took quick action while injured to steer his Metro coach and passengers to safety. The entire King County family supports his speedy recovery, and we grieve the lives lost in this terrible incident,” he wrote.

Eric Stark demonstrated extraordinary heroism today as he took quick action while injured to steer his Metro coach and passengers to safety. The entire King County family supports his speedy recovery, and we grieve the lives lost in this terrible incident. cc @MayorJenny https://t.co/paVrcNJQev — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) March 28, 2019

Mayor Jenny Durkan echoed his sentiments and thanked Stark for saving lives in the incident.

“Eric is a hero. He saved lives. Grateful to him and all the first responders who went toward the danger today. And thank you to all the @kcmetrobus operators who are everyday heroes,” she tweeted.

Eric is a hero. He saved lives. Grateful to him and all the first responders who went toward the danger today. And thank you to all the @kcmetrobus operators who are everyday heroes. https://t.co/eF5Lwgpgd4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) March 28, 2019

In a separate message, Durkan said she was “grieving” with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and ensured that the community would “continue to come together to heal.”

“This is a tragedy for the Lake City community & all of Seattle. We grieve with the loved ones of those who were taken & we extend our support to those who were injured. I am grateful to the King County Metro driver who saved lives & to our first responders,” Durkan said.

“At the Lake City Community Center tonight to update the public in the wake of senseless, random acts of violence,” she added. “We are pulling for those injured and know this is a real test of us a community. We will continue to come together to heal.”

Police Chief Carmen Best also sent her condolences to the victims’ families and friends and thanked the first responders for their speedy action. “Gun violence has no place in our city,” she wrote.

The investigation is currently ongoing and police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.