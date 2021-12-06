The bodies of Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice "Nita" Smith, 39, were both found on Nov. 23 in Harrisonburg in an undeveloped lot

2 Missing Va. Woman Were Found Dead in Abandoned Lot, Suspect Is Person of Interest in Another Case

Two missing Virginia women were found dead in November, and the suspect in their killings is a person of interest in the case of another missing woman.

According to a release from police in Harrisonburg, Va., the bodies of Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice "Nita" Smith, 39, were both found on Nov. 23 in Harrisonburg in an undeveloped lot, within a short distance of each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police believed their deaths took place at different times. It was not immediately clear if the victims had any connection with each other.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested in the case. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

A Rockingham County Jail spokesperson tells PEOPLE Robinson is being held with no bond. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Detective Leslie Wetherell of the Harrisonburg police tells PEOPLE authorities expect to provide more detail at a later date about how Robinson came into contact with the victims.

Anthony Robinson Anthony Robinson | Credit: Harrisonburg Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

NBC Washington, citing D.C. Metropolitan police, reports Robinson is considered a person of interest in the case of a missing Washington, D.C., woman. Wetherell, when asked if Robinson might be connected to even more missing persons cases, tells PEOPLE authorities "don't want to dismiss that that's a possibility."

An obituary page states Redmon was a mother of two as well as a grandmother.

Smith was a mom of six, according to a GoFundMe page launched by the family to help with ongoing expenses.

"We are heartbroken, and trying to find ways to process this," the page states.