Police said three of the victims were also members of the self-created local club

2 Members of So-Called Club '7 Deadly Sins' Who Allegedly Gunned Down 7 People Arrested After Manhunt

Authorities in Oregon have apprehended the two men who were wanted in Alabama for the brutal slayings of three women, four men, and a dog earlier this month, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, John Michael Legg, 20, and Frederic "Rick" Allen Rogers, 23, both of Alabama, were arrested Sunday in Marion County, Oregon, during a traffic stop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Legg and Rogers are being held at the Marion County jail on capital murder charges.

Both have waived extradition to Alabama.

Both men are charged in the killings of 45-year-old Tammy England Muzzey, 21-year-old Emily Brooke Payne, 19-year-old Roger Lee Jones Jr., 31-year-old Jeramy Wade Roberts, 18-year-old William Zane Hodgin, 22-year-old James Wayne Benford, and an unnamed 17-year-old girl.

Investigators confirm the two suspects allegedly knew the victims, who were all found shot to death in a Valhermoso Springs home.

Police said during a press conference that Legg, Rogers, and three of the victims were members of a self-created local club called the "7 Deadly Sins."

Authorities did not elaborate on what kind of club it was but did say the group was dissolving, which led to an argument that escalated to gunfire.

RELATED VIDEO: Bodies Found on Chad Daybell's Property Belonged to Children, Prosecutors Say

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Warrants for the two suspects – who allegedly unsuccessfully tried to set the house on fire before fleeing — were issued on Friday, according to police.

Detectives in Alabama worked in concert with authorities in Oregon to identify a possible location on the two suspects.

According to police, one of the suspects has family in Salem.

Oregon officers spotted the two men in a car with an Alabama license plate and pulled them over. Both were immediately detained.