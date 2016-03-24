Tennessee Men Indicted in Alleged October Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old Boy

Two Tennessee men have been indicted on multiple charges including murder for their alleged roles in an Oct. 4 incident that killed a 2-year-old boy and nearly claimed the lives of his mother and sister.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, David Wi, 24, and Zackery Alexander, 21, both face six counts of attempted murder as well as individual murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary charges.

According to investigators, Wi and Alexander conspired to kill Wi’s 2-year-old stepson Joseph Bankston. The alleged plot also targeted Joseph’s mother, Wi’s ex, and even Wi’s 1-year-old daughter.

Both men also allegedly planned to kill Wi’s ex’s new boyfriend, Brandon Jimenez, who was shot multiple times that evening but survived. Ramirez is still recovering from the shooting last fall.

Court records contend Wi and his daughter’s mother were embroiled in a legal custody battle, but investigators claim Alexander was the triggerman.

Detectives allege Joseph and Wi’s ex were staying at her mother’s house when Alexander knocked on the front door, asking to borrow a set of jumper cables.

When the new boyfriend of Wi’s ex answered the door, Alexander allegedly shot him several times. One bullet found its way to Joseph, killing him instantly.

Wi’s ex and their daughter were allegedly able to hide from Alexander and were unharmed in the shooting.

Neither defendant has yet entered a plea to the charges.