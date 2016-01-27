Two Killed and Three Injured in Shooting at Homeless Encampment in Seattle

Two men were killed and three people were hurt after what authorities say was a “targeted” shooting at a homeless encampment in Seattle on Jan. 26, PEOPLE confirms.

Police responded to reported shootings in an area south of downtown Seattle known as “The Jungle,” where many homeless people camp.

When they arrived on the scene, police found five victims of gunshot wounds: One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other four were brought to a local hospital, one of whom died there, police say.

The shooting comes months after Seattle Mayor Ed Murray declared a state of emergency over the city’s homeless population, which as of November had increased 21 percent over 2014, according to the Seattle Times.

At a press conference, Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole described the shooting as “a targeted incident.”

At the time of the shooting, Mayor Murray was two miles away delivering a special address regarding the city’s homeless crisis at a new homeless center, according to NBC.

Authorities say they have identified two suspects, but the suspects remain at large.

They declined to describe the suspects, citing an ongoing investigation.