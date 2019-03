Two female flight crew members are suing JetBlue and two JetBlue pilots for allegedly drugging and raping them during a layover in San Juan, Puerto Rico last year.

The two women filed suit in a federal court in New York. According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, the two women allege that the two pilots met up with three female flight attendants on the beach on May 9 of last year. The women — only two of whom are involved in the suit — allege that the pilots offered them drinks.

“After some time, [Defendant #1] handed an opened beer from his lunch box to Plaintiff Jane Doe # 1,” the complaint reads. “She drank some of the beer, handed it to Doe #2 who drank some of the beer, and then handed it to the other crew member, who also drank from the same can.”

“The beer was laced with a drug, and after that point, the rest of the night became a blur for Doe # 1, Doe # 2 and the other crew member,” the complaint alleges.

At some point, the two pilots and the three crew members went to a hotel, the complaint alleges.