Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports

The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina

Two Infants Found Dead in Car Outside SC Daycare

Two Infants Found Dead in Car Outside SC Daycare

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants found inside a vehicle parked at a South Carolina daycare facility, multiple outlets report.

On Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to reports around 5:30 p.m. of two lifeless babies found inside a car outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy location in Blythewood, South Carolina, according to local NBC affiliate WIS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The small children were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox affiliate WACH reported. The outlet said authorities told them it isn't yet clear whether daycare staff was involved amid the ongoing investigation.

Richland County Coroner's Office determined that the two victims were twin brothers, according to WIS. Their ages have not been made public.

Spokespersons from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Sunshine House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

WACH reporter Shay Simon shared photos and videos from the scene on Twitter Wednesday evening, describing the tragic incident as a "scene filled with screaming and crying."