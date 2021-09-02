Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants found inside a vehicle parked at a South Carolina daycare facility, multiple outlets report.
On Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to reports around 5:30 p.m. of two lifeless babies found inside a car outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy location in Blythewood, South Carolina, according to local NBC affiliate WIS.
The small children were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox affiliate WACH reported. The outlet said authorities told them it isn't yet clear whether daycare staff was involved amid the ongoing investigation.
Richland County Coroner's Office determined that the two victims were twin brothers, according to WIS. Their ages have not been made public.
Spokespersons from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Sunshine House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
WACH reporter Shay Simon shared photos and videos from the scene on Twitter Wednesday evening, describing the tragic incident as a "scene filled with screaming and crying."
According to Sunshine House's official website, the center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children ranging in age from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. The site says they re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7.