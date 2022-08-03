Two Ga. Daycare Workers Charged with Cruelty After Video Shows 3-Year-Old Boy Being Slammed, Punched

One daycare worker has bonded out of jail, while another has yet to turn herself in, in connection to the alleged abuse of a 3-year-old Georgia boy left in their care.

Citing a Clarkston Police Department incident report, WAGA-TV reports Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney were captured on surveillance video, allegedly punching and slamming the toddler at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare in Clarkston, Ga., on July 6.

The pair face charges of first-degree cruelty to children, jail records show.

The boy's grandmother reportedly told police that on July 6, she picked him up from daycare and noticed he was "visibly upset," per the station.

The victim's mother, Krystin Collier, alleges her son came home with visible cuts and bruises to his body, according to the outlet.

When Collier confronted the church daycare about the injuries, they reportedly told the mother they only saw "tension" between the boy and the workers after they watched surveillance footage.

After requesting to view the video herself, the station says Collier saw two workers allegedly assault her son by slamming him to a floor mat, pulling him up by his hair and slapping and punching him repeatedly.

According to WAGA, a detective also viewed the footage and was able to confirm the allegations.

On Friday, police issued a warrant for the arrests of Glover and Coney.

Coney turned herself in that same day but bonded out of jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.

It wasn't immediately clear if she entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

The Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.