2 Friends Identified as Final Victims in the L.A. Crash that Killed 5, Including Pregnant Mother and Her Son

Lynette Noble, 38, and her friend, Nathesia Lewis, 43, were killed when the vehicle driven by Nicole Lorraine Linton allegedly smashed into their car at speed of 90 miles per hour, reports say

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 12, 2022 04:36 PM
Nathesia Lewis, Lynette Noble
Nathesia Lewis, Lynette Noble. Photo: GoFundMe (2)

Family members identified the final two victims in the fiery multi-vehicle crash that killed a pregnant mother, her unborn child and four others at a Los Angeles intersection.

During a vigil Wednesday at the crash site, KNBC-TV reports loved ones confirmed 38-year-old Lynette Noble and her friend, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis were killed when the vehicle driven by Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly smashed into their car at a speed of 90 miles per hour last Thursday, according to authorities.

Linton — a traveling nurse — collided with at least six vehicles, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

KABC-TV that it took family members days to learn Lewis was a victim of the deadly crash. Due to the severity of her injuries, she reportedly had to be identified through DNA, per the station.

"Me and my family, we looked at the news like everybody else," Jasmond Nelson, Lewis' sister told the outlet. "We prayed for the children, for the pregnant lady, for her family, but unbeknownst to us, my sister and our family was a severe victim as well."

Lewis leaves behind six children, ranging in age from 2 years old to 23 years old, and an infant grandchild, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help support her children and cover funeral expenses.

Additionally, a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Noble described her as "one of the kindest, gentlest, and most loyal" people.

"Despite the difficulties in her life, Lynette made the most of every situation," the fundraiser reads.

Last week's crash also killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, her 11-month-old son, Alonzo, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester.

Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nicole Linton. Frederick M Brown/AP/Shutterstock

Five other people were treated and released for minor injuries.

Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

She could face life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Linton is due back in court Monday. She has not yet entered a plea. An attorney for Linton could not be reached as of Friday.

