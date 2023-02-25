Two Dogs Cause a 'Horrific Scene' in San Antonio, Leaving an 81-Year-Old Man Dead and Three Others Injured

A preliminary investigation into the incident shows that this is not the first time the dogs have attacked someone

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 12:58 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2uj8NyqxEA Elderly man killed, 2 others injured after dog attack on West Side KSAT 12 237K subscribers Subscribe 87 Share Download 2,530 views Feb 24, 2023 An 80-year-old man was killed and two others are in the hospital after a serious dog attack on the city’s West Side, according to officials.
Photo: KSAT 12

An 81-year-old man in Texas is dead, and three other individuals are injured after being attacked by two dogs on Friday.

The San Antonio Police Department said in a press release that the attack occurred as the man, whose identity has not been released, visited a relative with a female companion.

Witnesses tell the SAPD that the dogs, who are of the American Staffordshire Terrier breed, had broken through the front gate of a nearby home just before the incident. They then attacked the couple as they stepped out of their vehicle and bit their relative on the hand. The dogs also injured a San Antonio Fire Department captain by biting him in the leg after officials began to arrive at the scene.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood told KSAT-TV that the department had to fight the dogs off with pickaxes and pike poles as soon as they arrived.

"This is not something normal for us. We usually don't show up and have to defend patients from animals or ourselves," he said.

"Horrific scene, horrific for the people who experienced it and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this," he added.

San Antonio Animal Care Services added in Friday's press release that they had identified three dogs that belong to the property where the attack took place. All three remain under their custody and are scheduled to be euthanized on Friday night.

Information obtained during a preliminary investigation into the attack shows that the SAPD responded to a prior incident relating to the dogs in November.

During a visit to the property by SAPD officials, the property's owner was told that the dogs needed to stay inside the property. At least two of the dogs were also involved in a pair of confirmed bite cases in January and September 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The release adds that multiple charges are pending concerning the incident as the SAACS and the SAPD continue to investigate. The City of San Antonio is also reviewing any related 911 and 311 call history associated with the area of the attack.

Related Articles
Doodler Serial Killer rollout
Inside the Hunt for San Francisco's Notorious Doodler Serial Killer: 'His Victims Deserve Justice'
Northwest Houston neighbors on edge after man killed by dogs
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor's Dogs
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
https://twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=20&t=LNTd8HIwghhhljMVM_67ww MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.
3 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Multiple Buildings on Michigan State University Campus: Police
Dallas Zoo finds missing monkeys
Texas Police Officers Arrest 24-Year-Old Suspect in Tamarin Monkey Theft Case at Dallas Zoo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Sixth Memphis Police Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols Confrontation Relieved of Duty: Reports
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Attacked by 3 Pit Bulls: 'He Didn't Ask for This'
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59
2 Pa. Firefighters Are Killed in Suspicious House Fire, Man Found Dead in Woods Nearby
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
46 People Dead, 16 Hospitalized After Being Found Inside 18-Wheeler in San Antonio
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
4 Children Killed, 2 More Injured in Iowa House Fire
4 Children Dead, 2 Others Injured in Iowa House Fire: 'Words Can't Describe How Bad It Is'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
San Antonio Fire Chief Details Gruesome Scene After 46 People Found Dead in Trailer: 'Stacks of Bodies'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136h) San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, center, with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, left, brief media and others at the scene where they said dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
San Antonio Mayor Hopes for Justice Following 'Horrific Human Tragedy' of Tractor-Trailer Deaths
TOPSHOT - Cross and candles are kept at the spot where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside, outside San Antonio, Texas on June 28, 2022. - US authorities opened a criminal investigation Tuesday after 50 migrants packed into a stifling trailer died in Texas, with President Joe Biden blaming professional smugglers for the tragedy. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Man Allegedly Driving San Antonio Tractor Trailer Charged After the Deaths of 53 People
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13609768h) Logan Johnson, 11, carries a sign that reads "Thankful" after he recovered it from his family's destroyed home after a tornado hit in Powderly, Texas Severe Weather Texas, Powderly, United States - 05 Nov 2022
Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'