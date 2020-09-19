The 14 injured victims were all taken to local hospitals to be treated for their wounds

2 Dead, 14 Wounded in Shooting at Backyard Party in New York: 'A Tragedy of Epic Proportions'

Two young adults were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a backyard house party in Rochester, New York, multiple outlets reported.

Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters during a press briefing that police responded to calls of gunshots on Pennsylvania Avenue around 12:25 a.m. local time and found about 100 people running down the street.

According to USA Today, Simmons described it as "a very chaotic scene."

"This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions," Simmons told reporters, according to CNN and ABC News, adding that "16 victims is unheard of."

The deceased victims, one male and one female, were between the ages of 18-22, Simmons said. Their identities have not been made public.

The 14 injured victims — whose wounds were reportedly said to not be life-threatening — were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital, Simmons said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

The Rochester Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During his press briefing, Simmons expressed frustration about the party taking place despite the state's ban on large gatherings being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which — number one — is not safe because of COVID, because of the conditions,” Simmons reportedly said. “And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster.”