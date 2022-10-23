A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified.

"We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today's events. We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation. This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

Hernandez was already on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, according to Dallas police. A Methodist Health System police officer first responded to the scene and confronted Hernandez before shooting him, per a release. The suspect was then transported to another hospital for treatment.

"I'm outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system we give violent criminals more chances than our victims," Garcia said via Twitter. "The pendulum has swung too far."

Dallas police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for updated information on Sunday.

After the shooting, a source told CBS 11 that the two workplace victims were nurses on the labor and delivery floor of the hospital. The hospital released a statement on Saturday, sharing that it is "heartbroken" at the loss of "two of our beloved team members."

"Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees, and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat," a Facebook statement read. "Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community's support during this difficult time."