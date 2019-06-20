Alabama Students Charged with Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Beating Duck with Baseball Bat

Image zoom Jacob Thomas Frye; Thomas Landon Grant Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Dept (2)

Two college athletes were arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly beating a duck with a baseball bat at an Alabama school, according to reports.

Thomas “Landon” Grant and Jacob Thomas Frye, both 19 years old, allegedly picked the white Muscovy duck out of a pond on the Central Alabama Community College campus on May 5 in Alexander City. The two had just left a party arranged by fellow baseball players when they allegedly beat the duck with a bat, before placing it in a bag and taking it to an apartment to “put it out of its misery,” according to AL.com.

Both men then allegedly took the animal into a wooded area nearby and left it for dead, Alexander City police Det. Robert Oliver told the outlet.

RELATED: Teen Mom 2 Loses Major Advertisers After Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Allegedly Shoots Dog

A coach heard a disturbance, discovering the duck. The animal was taken to a local veterinarian, however, the animal’s injuries were too severe and it had to be euthanized, according to AL.com.

Police arrested Grant on May 31 after an investigation, the Alexander City Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. He was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail on felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty and was released that same day upon posting a $5,000 bond.

RELATED: Three-Pound Yorkie Rescued From Dumpster After Being ‘Thrown Away Like Trash’

Grant will return for another court appearance in late July.

Meanwhile, Frye, who currently resides in Georgia, turned himself into Alexander City police on Friday and was booked on the same felony charge as Grant, police confirmed.

Authorities said that the investigation is still ongoing despite Grant and Frye’s arrests, and that additional suspects could be charged in connection to the case, according to AL.com.