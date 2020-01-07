Two Children Shot After Throwing Snowballs at Cars in Wisconsin, Search for Driver Continues

Two children were shot by a Milwaukee driver this weekend after they had been throwing snowballs at passing vehicles, authorities said.

On Saturday, police responded to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. to find a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy both suffering “non-life threatening gunshot wounds” at the scene, according to a series of tweets from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers gave both children first-aid before they were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

According to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE, “preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by.”

One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota, prompting the vehicle driver to “fire shots into the group of kids striking the two victims,” the statement added.

The victims are now recovering from their injuries, the statement read.

As of Monday evening, still no arrests have been made and investigators are continuing to search for the driver as well as look for any available surveillance footage from nearby homes, according to ABC News.

Pearlee Piggue, a neighborhood resident who heard the gunshots, told Milwaukee CBS-affiliate WDJT the situation was “ridiculous.”

“Over a snowball you’re going to kill somebody?” she said.

Alderman Cavalier Johnson, another homeowner in the area told the outlet, “They could have let down the window and told the kids not to do that. They could’ve yelled at the kids. They could’ve chased the kids home, told their parents.”

Anyone with additional information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.