Two Children Found Chained in Backyard of Texas House, Woman Arrested: 'This Has Been a Very Disturbing Incident,' Sheriff's Spokesperson Says

A Texas woman was arrested after deputies responded to a call Thursday night and allegedly found two children chained in the house’s backyard, officials say.

“One of the toddlers was chained to the ground. The other was tied to a door with a dog leash,” according to a statement released from the Bexar County Sheriff’s department, which adds, “Deputies set both children free.”

In addition to the children who were allegedly chained, there were eight children who were allegedly left unsupervised, officials say.

Deputies received a call at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday from an anonymous caller who reported a child had been crying for a long time in a neighboring backyard, officials say. When deputies arrived, they allegedly discovered six children inside the home and two outside, officials say.

“This has been a very disturbing incident for our entire agency,” Rosanne Hughes, spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, tells PEOPLE.

On Friday, Porucha Phillips, the 34-year-old mother of the six children inside the home, was arrested and charged with injury to a child by omission with serious bodily injury and injury to a child with bodily injury.

Deputies are still searching for the parents of the two children found outside, officials say.

The children were taken to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio where they are being treated for “a variety of issues.” All eight children are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

“There are a lot of questions that we need answered,” says Hughes.