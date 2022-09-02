Two Charged with 'Disturbingly Brutal and Callous' Shooting of Homeless Double Amputee in LA

"We will hold those responsible accountable for this unthinkable crime," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 10:37 AM
3 arrests made in shooting death of elderly man in wheelchair in South LA
Photo: Fox 11 Los Angeles

Two people were charged with murder in connection to the May 17 shooting death of a 69-year-old homeless man whom police described as a double amputee in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release that Ruby Salazar and Raymundo Hernandez were each charged with one count of murder.

Salazar, 37, was also charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, with a complaint that "includes special allegations of use of a firearm, infliction of great bodily injury and use of a firearm during a specified offense," according to the release.

"The murder of this victim – who was unhoused and a double amputee asleep in his wheelchair – is disturbingly brutal and callous," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "I thank members of my Community Violence Reduction Division for their work in this case. We will hold those responsible accountable for this unthinkable crime."

Both Salazar and Hernandez, 34, were arraigned on Thursday, according to the release. The pair are accused of shooting and killing Gerold Lipeles, who ABC7 identified as a military veteran, while he slept in his wheelchair outside of a McDonald's on West Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release issued Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Salazar approached the man and shot him in the head, according to the Associated Press. Lipeles, 69, died in a hospital five days after the shooting, according to the AP.

Salazar was already in custody on an unrelated charge, according to the LAPD's news release. Salazar's attempted murder charge stems from an allegation that she approached 67-year-old Stella Polly at a bus stop four days after Lipeles' shooting and shot Polly in the back after a short conversation, according to the release.

Another man, 32-year-old Blas Canche, was arrested Tuesday, but he was not charged with a crime, pending further investigation, according to the statement and AP.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

Related Articles
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Charged with 6 Counts of Murder in L.A. Crash that Killed Pregnant Mother, Her Son & 4 Others
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12944357q) Bail hearing of Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee Bail hearing for Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 May 2022
Dave Chappelle's Accused Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate
Jacqueline Avant
Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant
Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant
Suspect Charged with Murder in Death of Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant
Jacqueline Avant
Man Who Murdered Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant Sentenced to 190 Years in Prison
California Father Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 4 Kids
California Father Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 4 Kids and Their Grandmother
LAC+USC Medical Center
70-Year-Old Nurse Killed After Random 'Violent' Attack at Bus Stop in Los Angeles: Police
Ahmaud Arbery
All 3 Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery, Black Jogger Chased Down and Shot in Georgia
Kenneth B. Gibbs
2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested
nelson fermin garibay
Calif. Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Mother and Stepfather with Baseball Bat
A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
David McKnight-Hillman
2 Teenagers Charged with Murder of Youth Counselor Beaten to Death While Trying to Break Up Fight
US Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 August 2022. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper remains free on 550,000 US dollars bond and is due back in court on 02 November.
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted heading to dinner in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
EXCLUSIVE: New parents Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out for a late dinner looking amazing in New York City.
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City